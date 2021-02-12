Bill Rooney, 65

Cameron, MO - William (Bill) Frederick Rooney, 65, passed away February 4, 2021. Bill was born in St. Joseph, MO on December 5, 1955 to Joseph Vincent and Mary Eleanor (Kane) Rooney. He attended Saint Rita Catholic School and Cameron High School, where he was a member of the class of 1974. Upon graduating high school, Bill enrolled at the University of Missouri and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in May 1977. Bill wed Susan Audré Davis at St. Munchin Parish in Cameron, MO on September 3, 1976. Following college, Bill lived in Cameron, MO, Plattsburg, MO and moved to Marceline, MO in 1981, where he lived until 2014.

Bill had an easygoing personality and never seemed to meet a stranger. He could talk to anyone for hours and his children can remember several late nights at the Marceline Country Club as they waited for him to finish conversations. In a strange, and at times cruel seeming turn of events, Bill spent his final nearly 7 years without the ability to clearly communicate verbally. Despite this, he still seemed to be able to build relationships and make genuine human connections, as evidenced by the many stories his family has heard from the staff at his skilled nursing facilities.

Bill enjoyed napping and golf; he was better at one of those than the other. He also enjoyed being of service to others and would volunteer at community events or to help a friend. He was an active member of Fraternal Order of the Eagles #726 where he served as Worthy President from 2007-2008.

Following an accident in 2014, Bill lived at Four Seasons Living Center in Sedalia, MO and Nick’s Healthcare Center in Plattsburg, MO. His family would like to express their sincerest gratitude for the care the staff at both facilities provided, as well as to the staff at Three Rivers Hospice who provided care and comfort to not only Bill, but his family, during his final days.

Bill is predeceased by his parents; brother, Michael Rooney; nephew, Stephen Sharp; and niece, Katherine Rooney. He is survived by his children, Shaen Rooney, Katie Rooney, and Kylee (David) Soucie; grandsons, Grayson and Declan Rooney, and Leo Soucie; sisters Maureen (Ronald) Sharp, Margaret (Wayne) Pierson, Rosemary (Jerry) Overstreet, Theresa Riggs, and Mary (Vernon) Boswell; brothers Thomas Rooney, and Timothy (Cindy) Rooney; sisters-in-law Ruth Ann Rooney, and Kathy Rooney; and many nieces, nephews.

A private service will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Brain Injury Association of Missouri (www.biamo.org).

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangement under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.