Obituary

Bill W. Bolton

Bill W. Bolton, 84, died September 26. He was married to the late Connie S. Bolton from 1956 until her death in 2004 and to the late Clairetta Berryman Bolton from 2005 until her death in 2014.

A native of Corbin, Ky., Bill was the son of the late William Edward and Velear Miller Bolton. He was a retired assistant superintendent of Clark County Schools, a long-time member of Winchester First United Methodist Church, Winchester Kiwanis and Rotary and past-president of Clark County University of Kentucky Alumni Club. He was a graduate of Corbin High School and Eastern Kentucky University.

Bill is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Dan Brown, Cameron, Missouri; brother, Carl Bolton, Lexington; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jesse) Hornstein, Mt. Sinai, New York, and Christopher (Lisa) Brown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; great-grandson, Mathis Hornstein, Mt. Sinai, New York; sister-inlaw, Dana Bolton, Lexington; brother-in-law, James Scruggs, Hillside, Illinois, along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Connie and Clairetta, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie and sister, Helen Brown.

Services will be conducted at Winchester First United Methodist Church at 10:00am Friday, October 11, by Rev. Farley Stuart. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, 289 S Main St, Winchester.

Memorials may be made to Greater St. Louis APDA Chapter Resource Center, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (www.michaeljfox.org).