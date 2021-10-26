Bill Williams, 74

William (Bill) Arthur Williams, 74, passed away October 7, 2021.

He was born August 13, 1947, to Bill and Alvera Williams in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bill graduated from Liberty High School in 1965 and attended Metropolitan Community College.

He married Rosalie Frazier on October 11, 1970.

Bill worked in retail and began working at GTE for 25 years until retiring. Bill was a deacon and drove the church bus at the Cameron First Baptist Church, served as a Scout Master, a Girl Scout Leader with his wife Rosalie, Tribe of Mic-o-Say, and director of Grand Oaks Church Camp. He enjoyed reading his Bible , volunteering throughout the community, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Survivors: Rosie, of the home; 3 children, Darla (Shane) Fuller, April Williams, and Derek (Amanda); and 6 grandchildren, Michael, Timothy, Caleb, Olin Joseph, Levi, and Sadie.

Services: 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 14, 2021,at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.

Visitation one hour prior to the service, 1-2 PM.

Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.

Donations can be made to the The Rose Lowenstein Foundation for Childhood Cancer Awareness