Billie "B" Lynne Montgomery, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in St. Joseph. She was born August 24, 1941 to her wonderful and loving parents Pauline (Cotton) and William Kee. She attended a 1 room school house and graduated from Oregon High School in1959. She united in marriage to Robert Montgomery on September 13, 1959 in Oregon, MO . She and her husband owned and operated Montgomery & Son Trash Service for over 40 years. B enjoyed spending time with her family, who will miss her dearly. She was initiated into the Order of Eastern Star in 1960 serving numerous positions within her chapter, meeting many new friends over the years. She was currently a OES member of Chapter 223 in Savannah, MO. B was also a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Montgomery on December 30, 2011, father, William Kee and mother, Jesse "Pauline" Kee, brother in laws, Ike Pekarek and Clarence Livengood, and sister in law, Debbie Kee. Survivors include, daughter, Robyn (Dan) Richey of St. Joseph, son, Robert L. (Jenifer) Montgomery, of St. Joseph, brother, Stan Kee of Carrollton, MO, sister, Pat Pekarek of Hiawatha, KS, sister, Nancy (Phil) Schaeffer of Dearborn, MO, granddaughter, Caitlin Montgomery, granddaughter, Leah Montgomery, grandson, Samuel Montgomery, great-granddaughter, Reagan Hamm and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, where the Order of Eastern Star service will be held at 6:00 p.m. The Interment will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Oregon, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the Wesley United Methodist Church.