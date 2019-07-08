Billie Doris Rich, 94, St. Joseph, MO

Billie's Obituary

Billie Doris Rich, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at a local health care facility.

She was born November 19, 1924 in Elwood KS to Arch and Leola (Jones) King.

She was a graduate of Elwood High School. Following high school she traveled to Chicago and lived with her aunt and worked as a secretary in an office in downtown Chicago. She returned home in 1947 and married Edward Rich. To this union were born their two daughters, Linda and Merrilee.

Billie spent her working career at Chase Candy, the former Missouri Methodist Medical Center and the St. Joseph School District.

She was preceded in death by parents, and sister; Bonnie Wolff.

Survivors include daughters; Linda (Rodney) Pool, Merrilee (Jim) Whitson, grandchildren; Lorie Fives, Kris Losson, Scott Milligan, Jarrod Whitson, cousins; Gene King, and Johnnie Phillips, nieces; Paula Wolff, Kerry Wolff, and nephew Michael Wolff.

Funeral service 1PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment; Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter in St. Joseph or InterServe of St. Joseph.