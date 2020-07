Billie G. Frazier

1933 - 2020

Cameron, Missouri – Billie Gene Frazier, 87, passed away, June 28, 2020.

He was born April 17, 1933 in Pattonsburg, Missouri to Cleo and Mildred (Snell) Frazier.

Bill was a United States Navy Veteran, and a member of Elks Lodge #2615.

He worked in refrigeration maintenance until his retirement.

Bill is preceded by his parents, Cleo and Mildred Frazier; brother Floyd Frazier and son, Steven Frazier.

Survivors: children, Lou (Ron) Stahl, Maysville, Missouri, Mary Lightford, Emory, Texas, Paula Gilreath, Cameron, Missouri, Richard (Debbie) Frazier, Cameron, Missouri, Don (Myra) Frazier, Lexington, Missouri, and Pam (Jerry) Dice, Cameron, Missouri; sisters, Dixie Wilson and Cleo Anna Laybourne; 24 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Family Graveside Service; 10:30 AM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri

Memorial Fund: The American Heart Association

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.