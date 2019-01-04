Clear

Billie Jean Cook, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri

Billie Jean Cook
1945-2018

Billie Jean Cook, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018, at her sister’s home.
She was born March 13, 1945 to Billy and Neoma (Coy) Cook.
Billie Jean graduated from Benton High School.
She was an extreme KC Chiefs fan. Billie Jean loved oil painting, gardening, fishing, softball and bowling.
She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and family gatherings.
Billie Jean was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Gina Murphy and brother-in-law, Jim Gallagher.
Survivors include brother, Gary Cook (Cindy), sister, Ramona Joyce, sister, Kathy Murphy, brother, Charles Cook (Debbie), sister, Darla Wertin (Pat), sister, Carla Gallagher, 20 nieces and nephews, numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.

