Billie's Obituary

Billie Jo Hammett 75, of Saint Joseph, Missouri was called home to Heaven Saturday July 27, 2019 in a Saint Joseph health facility with family at her side. She was born November 8, 1943 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She loved to cook and worked extensively in the food industry. Her most beloved employment was her time served over seeing the food service at the Noyes Home for Children. She was a Baptist and member of the Calvary Baptist Church. "Grandma Billie" loved spending time with family, watching the children play and loving on her two dogs, Buttons and Festus. She had a wonderful talent for creative influences and was incredibly ornery and cunning. Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Oscar Raglin, brother, David Hall, sister, Pat Stevens. Survivors include son, Mike (Toni) Hammett, daughter, Linda (Joe) McIntosh both of St. Joseph, Mo, 8 grandchildren, Billy & Chad Beasley, Rhiannan & Aleigha Hammett, Josh Pike, Jennifer Black, Misty & Melissa, aunt, Joann Hast, nephews, David Stevens, Sammy & David Hall, nieces Tammera Baird, Tonya Arana and a very loving sister in law, Jan Hall, a wonderful granddaughter in law to be, April, 8 great grandchildren and 8 great nephews and nieces and countless friends who called her G-Ma Billie. She will be cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial services will be conducted at the Calvary Baptist Church, Saturday Aug 3rd at 5:30 pm. Located at 731 N. 22nd st. St. Joseph, Mo. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the Noyes Home for Children in St. Joseph, Mo.