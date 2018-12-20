Clear

Billie Jo Lake, 55, of St. Joseph

Billie Jo Lake, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Billie Jo was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on March 25, 1963 to Millus Steeby and Betty Eads.
Billie Jo was a graduate of Savannah High School. She worked as a recruiter for Swift Transportation.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Billie Jo is survived by her sons; Chet Lake and Christopher Lake; grandson Nathan; four brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes Billie Jo has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be no services at this time.

Overnight, we will continue to see windy conditions but there will begin to die down towards Friday morning. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly clear as well. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.
