Obituary
Billie Louise Barker
1925-2019
Billie Louise Barker, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born March 3, 1925 in Bedford, Iowa.
Billie was a retired beautician that enjoyed the lake and going to the casino with her brother-in-law, Gene. She also loved her dog, Duke.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jasper Ingram; mother, Cordyce Doughter; husband, Allen J. Barker, Sr.; grandson, Sean Barker; and granddaughter, Kim Barker.
Survivors include sons, A.J. Barker, Jr. (Pattie), Robin Barker (Cindy); grandchildren, Rob, Trevor, Ashley, Danielle; and many great-grandchildren.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to American Cancer Society.
