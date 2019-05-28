Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Billie Louise Barker, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri,

May 29 Service Wednesday, May 29, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Ashland Cemetery 2324 Ashland Ave. St. Joseph, MO

Posted: May 28, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Billie Louise Barker
1925-2019

Billie Louise Barker, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born March 3, 1925 in Bedford, Iowa.
Billie was a retired beautician that enjoyed the lake and going to the casino with her brother-in-law, Gene. She also loved her dog, Duke.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jasper Ingram; mother, Cordyce Doughter; husband, Allen J. Barker, Sr.; grandson, Sean Barker; and granddaughter, Kim Barker.
Survivors include sons, A.J. Barker, Jr. (Pattie), Robin Barker (Cindy); grandchildren, Rob, Trevor, Ashley, Danielle; and many great-grandchildren.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to American Cancer Society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events