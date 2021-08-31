Billie Pauline Pompa, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
On February 21, 1941 she was born to William and MyNetta (Ellison) Walden in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was a generous, caring person that loved spending time surrounded by family and friends more than anything. Billie enjoyed cooking, the casino, Golden Corral, Gordon Ramsay and the musician, Prince. She had a contagious laugh and will be remembered by many.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Julie Hanan; sister, Jo Ann Dwinell; and the father of her children, Daniel J. Pompa, Sr.
Survivors include children, Daniel Joseph “Charlie” Pompa, Jr., Angel M. Pompa, Adena Pauline Pompa; grandchildren, LeCee Bricker (Clayton), David Johnson (Kara), Curtisea Weston-Pompa (Demetre Tolbert), Jourdan Pompa, Sephra Pompa (Tyler Young), Rah-Vin Blanchard (Cody Pettijohn), Kobie Jo Pompa (Derrick W. Babineaux), Steven Kenneth Hale, and Payton Eugene Hale; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Kamille, Brayz “Pookie”, Pierce, Kyson “Chino”, Princeton “String Bean”, Kayven, Jayven, Jasiah, Jezney, and a baby girl due in November; nieces, Sheryl and Katrina Dwinell; best friend, Lavona Starling; numerous amount of friends that considered her family.
Memorial Service 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
