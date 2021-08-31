Clear
Billie Pauline Pompa, 80

Billie Pauline Pompa, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:52 AM

On February 21, 1941 she was born to William and MyNetta (Ellison) Walden in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was a generous, caring person that loved spending time surrounded by family and friends more than anything. Billie enjoyed cooking, the casino, Golden Corral, Gordon Ramsay and the musician, Prince. She had a contagious laugh and will be remembered by many.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Julie Hanan; sister, Jo Ann Dwinell; and the father of her children, Daniel J. Pompa, Sr.
Survivors include children, Daniel Joseph “Charlie” Pompa, Jr., Angel M. Pompa, Adena Pauline Pompa; grandchildren, LeCee Bricker (Clayton), David Johnson (Kara), Curtisea Weston-Pompa (Demetre Tolbert), Jourdan Pompa, Sephra Pompa (Tyler Young), Rah-Vin Blanchard (Cody Pettijohn), Kobie Jo Pompa (Derrick W. Babineaux), Steven Kenneth Hale, and Payton Eugene Hale; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Kamille, Brayz “Pookie”, Pierce, Kyson “Chino”, Princeton “String Bean”, Kayven, Jayven, Jasiah, Jezney, and a baby girl due in November; nieces, Sheryl and Katrina Dwinell; best friend, Lavona Starling; numerous amount of friends that considered her family.
Memorial Service 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

