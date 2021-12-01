Billie Sue Cannon 48, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in Saint Joseph. She was born August 8, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and she was a homemaker. Billie was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Gill, and son, Michael Anthony Bozarth. Survivors include: father, Bill (Teresa) Saunders, son, Justin (Ashley) Bozarth, daughter, Dewey (Ronnie) Stevens, brothers, Jack Bozarth and Wes Saunders, sisters, Jeannette (Randy) Ellis, Brandy (Michael) Schooler, Toni Bonea, Tina Saunders, Tiffany Saunders, and Deanna Saunders, and step father, Bill Gill. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Billie Sue Cannon Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Billie Sue Cannon 48, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in Saint Joseph.
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:48 AM