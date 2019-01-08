ST.JOSEPH, MISSOURI - Billy Allen Cluck, 57, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Wathena, Kansas passed awaySaturday, January 5, 2019 at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri. After a courageous battle with cancer, Billy went to rest in the arms of Jesus, surrounded by his loving family.
Billy was born on March 30, 1961 in Elwood, Kansas to Clarence and Norma (Dinning) Cluck, Jr. He had worked in the oil fields of Oklahoma, worked construction on the East coast, was a heavy equipment operator, and a member of Union #101, in St. Joseph, Missouri. In later years he worked as an over the road truck driver. He attended Grace Evangelical Church, in St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his father on November 23, 2011.
Survivors include his mother, Norma Cluck of Wathena
Sister, Joyce Theis (Larry) of Wathena
Brother, Gary Cluck of St. Joseph, Missouri
Nieces and nephews
Billy’s wishes were to be cremated.
Memorial Service: Thursday, January 10, 2019 – 8:00 P.M.
At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas
Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday 6:30-8 PM at the funeral home until service time.
Memorials: Mosaic Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund (helping cancer patients with anything they might need; wigs, scarves, etc)
