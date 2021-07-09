Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Billy "Bill" W. Clinton, 67

Billy "Bill" W. Clinton 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by family after a long, tough fought battle with cancer.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 7:42 AM

Billy "Bill" W. Clinton 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by family after a long, tough fought battle with cancer. He was born September 25, 1953 in St. Joseph, son of Marvella and Donald Clinton. He graduated from Central High School, class of 1972. He married Debi Francis on December 11, 1999 in St. Joseph. Bill started down his path of an entrepreneur at the age of 14. His hard work ethics lead him to starting his own company, Bill Clinton Drywall. Bill took pride in his work and his success definitely showed. He loved muscle cars, the Kansas City Chiefs, and most of all, his family. One of his greatest joys was attending his kids and grandkid's sporting events. Even on his toughest days, his youngest granddaughter, Adrianna brought him much joy and happiness. Survivors include: his wife, Debi Clinton of the home, his parents, Donald and Marvells Clinton, of St. Joseph, children, Beau (Taylor) Clinton of St. Joseph, Josh (Aggie) Newton of St. Joseph, Nick (Erica) Newton of Smithville, MO, and Kaylee Clinton of St. Joseph, brothers, Larry (Cathy) Clinton and Jay (Cathy) Clinton, both of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Dylan, Emma, Caleb, Ayden, and Gabe Newton, Adrianna Clinton, and great-grandson, Greyson Newton. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, June 21, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Longe officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Bill will be cremated following services. The family wants to send a special thank you to KU Medical Center and Mosaic Hospice for the loving care they provided for Bill. Memorials are requested to the Jill's Hope Foundation. www.jillshope.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories