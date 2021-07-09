Billy "Bill" W. Clinton 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by family after a long, tough fought battle with cancer. He was born September 25, 1953 in St. Joseph, son of Marvella and Donald Clinton. He graduated from Central High School, class of 1972. He married Debi Francis on December 11, 1999 in St. Joseph. Bill started down his path of an entrepreneur at the age of 14. His hard work ethics lead him to starting his own company, Bill Clinton Drywall. Bill took pride in his work and his success definitely showed. He loved muscle cars, the Kansas City Chiefs, and most of all, his family. One of his greatest joys was attending his kids and grandkid's sporting events. Even on his toughest days, his youngest granddaughter, Adrianna brought him much joy and happiness. Survivors include: his wife, Debi Clinton of the home, his parents, Donald and Marvells Clinton, of St. Joseph, children, Beau (Taylor) Clinton of St. Joseph, Josh (Aggie) Newton of St. Joseph, Nick (Erica) Newton of Smithville, MO, and Kaylee Clinton of St. Joseph, brothers, Larry (Cathy) Clinton and Jay (Cathy) Clinton, both of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Dylan, Emma, Caleb, Ayden, and Gabe Newton, Adrianna Clinton, and great-grandson, Greyson Newton. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, June 21, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Longe officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Bill will be cremated following services. The family wants to send a special thank you to KU Medical Center and Mosaic Hospice for the loving care they provided for Bill. Memorials are requested to the Jill's Hope Foundation. www.jillshope.org.