Billy Burton Lawson Jr. 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home. He was born January 31, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He enjoyed fishing. Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Fern Walker, bother, John Lawson, and sister, Rebecca "Becky" Lawson. Survivors include: step-father, Dennis Walker, brother, Frank Lawson, sister, Ethel Lawson, step-daughters, Jennifer (Aaron) Dillman and Juanita (Michael) Gisi, both of Saint Joseph, MO. grandchildren, Syah, Dexter, Vega, Ayden, and Keegan, several nieces and nephews, and former wife, Rosetta Atkins. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Billy Burton Lawson Jr. 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home.
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:43 AM