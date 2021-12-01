Billy Burton Lawson Jr. 65

Temperatures today will be well above average with highs back in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for the 70s. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will remain well above average on Friday before some slightly cooler air moves into the area for the weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.

