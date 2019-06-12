Clear
Billy D. Guinn 85, of De Kalb, Missouri

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Billy's Obituary
Billy D. Guinn 85, of De Kalb, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. He was born December 9, 1933 in Dekalb, MO, son of the late Hazel and Auda Guinn. He graduated from DeKalb High School and farmed all his life. He enjoyed tractor pulls, garden tractor pulls, collecting antiques, and participating on the DeKalb Homecoming committee for many years. He was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald Guinn Sr.. Survivors include, wife, Marilynn Guinn of the home, daughters: Brooke (Jake) Baber, Kansas City, MO, Michelle Oldham, Gilbert, AZ, Cynthia (Brad) Delk, Laura, OH, Belinda (Davey) Farris, Dearborn, MO, and a son Gene (Cindy) Guinn, Rushville, MO, 8 grandchildren 4 great grandchildren, brother, Gary (Barbara) Guinn, Atchison, KS, a sister, JoAnn Nanninga, Maryville, MO, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Bob Day, Pastor David Jordan officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the DeKalb Christian Church Ladies service group. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

A few thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. There could be some heavy rain and small hail with the stronger storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this evening.
