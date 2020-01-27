Clear

Billy Dale "Bill" Marcell, 87

Visitation: Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Graveside Service: Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 2:30 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 9:46 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Billy Dale "Bill" Marcell 87 years young, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his home. He was born March 6, 1932, to Timothy J. and Jessie May (Myer) Marcell in St. Joseph, Missouri. He attended Moore School. He married Glenna June Messner on April 6, 1968. She preceded him in death, January 30, 1990. Bill joined the Army in April 1954. His headquarters were in Verdun, France. He returned to the family farm, south of St. Joseph in 1956, where he engaged in farming until his health deteriorated. He was a charter member of the Community Christian Church and Southside Rotary Club. Bill is survived by two nieces, Brenda (Charles) Cline and Cheryl (Roger) Payne, a great niece, Julia (Doug) Chambers, two great nephews, Jay (Tammy) Hogan and Ryan Payne, numerous great-great nieces and nephews, a host of friends, and his beloved dogs, Punkin, Benzi and Buddy. Graveside funeral service with Rev. Jeff Jaekley officiating will be Tuesday at 2:30PM at Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Rupp Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial gift to Friends of the Animal Shelter or donor' s choice in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s tomorrow. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories