Billy Dale "Bill" Marcell 87 years young, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his home. He was born March 6, 1932, to Timothy J. and Jessie May (Myer) Marcell in St. Joseph, Missouri. He attended Moore School. He married Glenna June Messner on April 6, 1968. She preceded him in death, January 30, 1990. Bill joined the Army in April 1954. His headquarters were in Verdun, France. He returned to the family farm, south of St. Joseph in 1956, where he engaged in farming until his health deteriorated. He was a charter member of the Community Christian Church and Southside Rotary Club. Bill is survived by two nieces, Brenda (Charles) Cline and Cheryl (Roger) Payne, a great niece, Julia (Doug) Chambers, two great nephews, Jay (Tammy) Hogan and Ryan Payne, numerous great-great nieces and nephews, a host of friends, and his beloved dogs, Punkin, Benzi and Buddy. Graveside funeral service with Rev. Jeff Jaekley officiating will be Tuesday at 2:30PM at Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Rupp Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial gift to Friends of the Animal Shelter or donor' s choice in care of Rupp Funeral Home.