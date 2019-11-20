Billy's Obituary

Billy Dean Verbick 63, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born April 21, 1956 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Dollie and Billie Verbick. He graduated from Lafayette High School and married Terry Blanton on November 8, 1975 and they shared 44 years together. He was a Union Pipefitter for Local Union 45. He was a long time drummer playing for many area bands, he also loved to fish and camp, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was Catholic. Billy was preceded in death by parents, sisters Darlene Marti, and Nancy Ramsey, brother Richard Verbick, and granddaughter Destiny Marie Williams. Survivors include, wife, Terry Verbick of the home, daughter, Tasha Verbick, Faucett, MO, son, Elijah Verbick, St. Joseph, grandchildren, Serenity, Quinnay, Grace, Landry, & Beau, brothers, Donald (Amiko) Verbick, Elk Grove, CA, and Glen (Kathy) Verbick, Country Club Village, MO, brother in law, Cecil Marti, sister in laws, Wanda Verbick, Debbie Gillispie, Bobbie Thompson, brother & sister in law, Richard & Sue Blanton, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Sister Barb Conroy officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Agency Cemetery.