Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Billy G. Haskins, 96

Billy G. Haskins, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away, November 20, 2021 at a local nursing home.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:35 AM

Billy G. Haskins, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away, November 20, 2021 at a local nursing home. Billy was born July 30, 1925, in St. Joseph to Bly C. and Grace L. (Haden) Haskins.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater, mainly in the Philippines during World War II. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad in 1984 as Chief Clerk after 36 years of service.

Billy married Juanita Cochran on April 17, 1948 and she survives. Also surviving are their children, Kathy Schildknecht (Dennis), Jo Mayse (Elmer), Randy Haskins (Susan); eleven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Billy and Juanita were avid square dancers and were members of the Pony Express Square Dancers. Billy also enjoyed line dancing, but most of all loved spending time with all his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Atchison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Temperatures today will be well above average with highs back in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for the 70s. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will remain well above average on Friday before some slightly cooler air moves into the area for the weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories