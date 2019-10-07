Obituary

Billy J. Elder

1928-2019

Billy J. Elder, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019.

He was born December 28, 1928 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Billy married Erma Jean Emory July 10, 1948. She preceded him in death December 26, 2001.

He was a lifelong member of McCarthy Baptist Church where he was a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

Billy served in the Navy Seabees during the Korean War. He retired as a foreman at Westab-Mead after 43 years.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Claire (Swan) Elder; brother, John Elder; sisters, Ruth Sollars, Anne Terrill and Jane Schellhorn.

Survivors include son, Eric Elder (Laura); grandchildren, Greggory Hazelrigg (Noelle), Blake and Austin Elder; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Gabriel Hazelrigg.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, McCarthy Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to McCarthy Baptist Church or Mosaic Life Care Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.