Billy Joe Allen, 47

Billy Joe Allen 47, of Garner, Iowa, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in St Joseph.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:17 PM

Billy Joe Allen 47, of Garner, Iowa, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in St Joseph. He was born May 19, 1973 in West Des Moines, Iowa, son of Billie and James Allen. He graduated from Marshalltown High School, Marshalltown, IA, and he worked at Deffenbaugh. Billy enjoyed working on small engines, watching football, especially the KC Chiefs, and spending time with his granddaughters. Billy was preceded in death by his father, James Allen, mother, Billie McGrew, and brother, Tim Allen. He is survived by wife, Stephanie Allen of St. Joseph, daughter, Heather Daniels of St Joseph, brothers, John Allen of Garner, IA and James "Cris" (Connie) Allen of Sigourney, IA, and granddaughters, Alycyn Griffin and Lucian Wolfe. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Billy Joe Allen Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

