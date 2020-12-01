Clear
Billy Joe Latimer, 72

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 2:25 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Cameron, Missouri- Billy Joe Latimer, 72, of Cameron, passed away November 2, 2020.
Bill was born January 21, 1948 in Niangua, Missouri to Howard and Iris (Forgey) Latimer.
He graduated from Penney High School, class of 1966.
Bill was a Union Representative for the UAW Local 31, until his retirement.
Preceding him in death: his parents; daughter, Heather Latimer; brother, Paul Latimer and brother in law, Merlin Bowman.
Survivors: 2 daughters, Monica (David) Rogers, Cameron, Missouri and Amber (Travis) Schalk, Osborn, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Carter, Christian (Nicole) Rogers, Austin (Addi) Hughes, Daniel (Dayah) Rogers, Moriah (Bryce) Long, Adam Schalk; 4 great-grandchildren, Kailey and Jackson Carter, Elizabeth Rogers and Zimri Rogers; 2 brothers, Howard “Judge”(Judy) Latimer and Rick (Kelly) Latimer; 4 sisters, Mary Bowman, June (Gordon) Dailey, Helen (Jess) Swindler and Carolyn (Mike) Kelly; and sister in law, Pat Dryer.
Services: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
