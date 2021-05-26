Billy Lee Campbell, 88

Billy Lee Campbell was born to Roy and Macel Campbell on August 24, 1932, in Stanberry, MO and departed this life on May 19, 2021 at his home near Louisburg, MO. At the time of his passing he was 88 years, eight months, and 24 days of age.

Billy graduated from Stanberry High School. He worked for Allisson Concrete in Stanberry and later worked for the Railroad. He joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He was united in marriage to Geraldine Cogdill in January of 1952, and to this union two children were born, Vicky and Richard. Billy retired from St. Joseph Light and Power after 39 years as a District Tree Supervisor. He was an avid arborist, hunter, and fisherman. He was a member of the bowling league in St. Joseph, Kiwanis Club, Masonic Lodge and Shriners Lodge, Lamplighters, and was a former member of the First Christian Church in Maryville where he was a Deacon and High School Youth Sponsor and on the Building Committee. Billy and Geraldine were married young but had 44 years together. They worked hard and always had an open door for family and friends. They enjoyed traveling and playing cards and dominos.

After Geraldine’s passing, Billy met Dorothy in Louisburg, MO and they were married on May 24, 2008. Billy and Dorothy enjoyed 13 years together and shared many adventures including traveling. They also traveled to Las Vegas to enjoy time with Bill’s cousin, Curt Thomas, Hot Springs for the Horse Races with family and dear friends Tim and Carol, and bluegrass festivals with their beloved friends Clarence Earl and Donna.

Billy found so much joy in family dinners and fish fry’s and rides with the great-grandchildren on the Kubota. He took pride in his few head of beef cows and enjoyed watching them every day. He loved making whirligigs our of soda cans and picking the goodies out of black walnuts. Billy was an active member of the Olive Point Baptist Church, where he could be found nearly every Sunday and Wednesday. He was very loved and will be sadly missed by many.

Billy was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine; his parents; grandson-in-law, Troy Walker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank Cogdill, Anita Bridges and husband Charles, Jim Grace, Donnie Stockton, and Dale Stockton.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy of the home; his son, Richard & wife Rhonda Campbell of Warrensburg, MO; his daughter, Vicky & husband Mick Dougan of Maryville, MO; four grandchildren, Erin Walker, Ryan & wife Amanda Campbell, Coby & wife Melissa Dougan, and Robbie Campbell; nine great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Eli Walker, Adalyn Campbell, Noah, Lilly, Daisy and Rosie Campbell, Finnley and Ronan Dougan; two step-sons, Gary & wife Becky Lockhart of Springfield, MO and David & wife Cindi Lockhart of Louisburg, MO; five step-grandchildren, Brian & wife Sarah Lockhart, Justin and Whitney Lockhart, Joshua & wife Molly Duncan, and Jake Lockhart; and five step-great-grandchildren, Emily, Madison, Max, Lindley, and Branch, sister-in-law’s and brother-in-laws, Nancy Stoll and husband Jerry, Margaret Grace, Mary Stockton and husband Buddy, Richard Stockton, Galen Stockton and wife Marg, Cindy Stockton and Norma Henry.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Gentry, Jr. officiating. Escorts will be Ryan Campbell, Robbie Campbell, Coby Dougan, Erin Walker, Scott Cogdill, Jason Stoll, Justin Stoll, and Andrew Stoll. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Maryville, MO under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital and Lebanon Hospice "Janet's Wish".