Billy L. Matlock
1936-2019
Billy Lee Matlock, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home.
Billy was born March 1, 1936 to Irvin and Fern (Cross) Matlock in Cameron, Missouri.
Billy married Betty Mills on February 25,1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Billy served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1960. Afterwards, Billy worked most of his years at Sherwood Medical and retired from Cryovac.
Billy loved working with his hands. He was a master carpenter. He loved his cars and trucks, too many to remember. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed.
Billy is preceded in death by his father Irvin Matlock, mother Fern Scott, and his stepfather Bill Hontz.
Billy is survived by his wife Betty, of the home; daughters Rosvetta (John) Sandusky, Lee Ann (Mike) Smiley, grandchildren; Sherry Fisher, Lisa (Joey) Findley, Derek (Brooke) Smiley, Miranda (Eric) Anderson. Great-grandsons Bryson, Clayton, Drake, Brylen and Memphis and his brother Jack (Vicki) Hontz.
Per his wishes, Mr. Matlock has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith
& Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Habitat for Humanity of Greater St. Joseph.
Related Content
- Billy Lee Matlock March 23, 2019
- Marty Lee Hill November 23, 1955 - March 07, 2019
- Ronald James Wood December 23, 1938 - March 02, 2019
- Billy Ellis Keith, 90
- Billy Dale Paden March 24, 1930 - April 03, 2018
- Billie "B" Lynne Montgomery August 24, 1941 - February 5, 2019
- Marie Roseberry March 14, 2019
- Shawn Beattie March 16, 2019
- Billy E. Deatherage, Sr. 1934-2018
- Billie Joe "Bill" Gilpin, 82