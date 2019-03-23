Clear

Billy Lee Matlock March 23, 2019

Per his wishes, Mr. Matlock has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Habitat for Humanity of Greater St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 8:04 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Billy L. Matlock

1936-2019

Billy Lee Matlock, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home.

Billy was born March 1, 1936 to Irvin and Fern (Cross) Matlock in Cameron, Missouri.

Billy married Betty Mills on February 25,1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Billy served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1960. Afterwards, Billy worked most of his years at Sherwood Medical and retired from Cryovac.

Billy loved working with his hands. He was a master carpenter. He loved his cars and trucks, too many to remember. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed.

Billy is preceded in death by his father Irvin Matlock, mother Fern Scott, and his stepfather Bill Hontz.

Billy is survived by his wife Betty, of the home; daughters Rosvetta (John) Sandusky, Lee Ann (Mike) Smiley, grandchildren; Sherry Fisher, Lisa (Joey) Findley, Derek (Brooke) Smiley, Miranda (Eric) Anderson. Great-grandsons Bryson, Clayton, Drake, Brylen and Memphis and his brother Jack (Vicki) Hontz.

Per his wishes, Mr. Matlock has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith

& Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Habitat for Humanity of Greater St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
For the new workweek, the weather will be quiet but a cool start with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Monday to near 70 by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events