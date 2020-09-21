Billy Rex “Bill” Adams, 96, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the OakPointe of Maryville, with family at his side.

Bill was born in Albany, MO, on December 27, 1923. His parents were Oscar D. and Hattie Lucille (Wayman) Adams. He had lived in Maryville since 1981.

He graduated from Albany High School, and had attended South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD. Bill spent his career with the United State Postal Service; and retired as Postmaster in the Maryville Missouri Post Office.

Bill proudly served his country in the US Army during WW II. He served from February 1943 to April 1946. He was in the infantry in Europe: France, Belgium, and then Germany. He received the Purple Heart Medal for wounds he received there.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister and brother in law, Helen and C.W. McKenny.

On April 18, 1954, at the First Christian Church, Albany, MO, Bill was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Spainhower.

Bill was a member and attended the First Christian Church, Maryville. The VFW, and American Legion, was past president of the Maryville Rotary Club, Retired Postmaster Club, Men’s Forum, former member of the Maryville Chamber of Commerce Board, a member and former leader of the Boy Scouts of America, and executive member of the Otoe District of the Scouts, Church board member in Albany; State President of the Postmasters Supervisors, President of the Albany Low Income Rental Board; was past President and a founding member of the St. Francis Hospital Hospice group.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia “Pat” Adams, Maryville, MO; children: Gail (Robert) Hoddick, Kansas City, MO, Bill D. (Amy) Adams, Lawrence, KS; 6 grandchildren: Carl (Meggann) Howard, Bryan (Tanya) Howard, Stephanie Howard, Lexi Adams, Brianna Adams; step grandchildren: Brett (Elizabeth) Hoddick; great grandson: Greyson Howard, step great grandchildren: Brock and Teddy Hoddick.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday September 23, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. COVID 19 protocol will require anyone entering the building to wear a mask, to social distance and no physical contact. The burial will follow in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany, MO; where Military Rites will be conducted.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in Bill’s name to the Maryville Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, 105 N. Main, Maryville MO, 64468.