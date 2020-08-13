Clear

Billy W. Cornelius, 74

Graveside Service: Saturday, August 15th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 9:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Billy W. Cornelius, 74 of St. Joseph, died August 11, 2020. Billy was born July 19, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Aubery and Betty Lou (Kieser) Cornelius.

He married Janice Wilson on May 15, 1970, and she preceded her in death on July 18, 2011. Also preceding him in death was his father and step-father, Donald Cornelius.

Survivors include his mother Betty Cornelius; brother Ronald; two daughters, Billie Jean Ward (Robert), Janice Burnett (Daniel); grandchildren, Kody Cornelius, Christian Hurt, Jr., Ashley Hurt (Jordan) Samantha Ramirez (Jose'), Joshua Burnett (Trinity), Jamie Burnett (Mariah), Joby Nolan, Joey Nolan (Elle), Lacey Nolan; step-children, Robert Herring (Vickie), Janetta Boyton (Victor), Deanna Herring, Tammy Yerington; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Billy was a rodeo champion with his beloved horse Sam in his younger years. He enjoyed his life being outdoors, farming, and helping others throughout his life. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren. He never knew a stranger and was a "social butterfly".

Services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may view Billy, Friday, August 14, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories