Billy W. Cornelius, 74 of St. Joseph, died August 11, 2020. Billy was born July 19, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Aubery and Betty Lou (Kieser) Cornelius.

He married Janice Wilson on May 15, 1970, and she preceded her in death on July 18, 2011. Also preceding him in death was his father and step-father, Donald Cornelius.

Survivors include his mother Betty Cornelius; brother Ronald; two daughters, Billie Jean Ward (Robert), Janice Burnett (Daniel); grandchildren, Kody Cornelius, Christian Hurt, Jr., Ashley Hurt (Jordan) Samantha Ramirez (Jose'), Joshua Burnett (Trinity), Jamie Burnett (Mariah), Joby Nolan, Joey Nolan (Elle), Lacey Nolan; step-children, Robert Herring (Vickie), Janetta Boyton (Victor), Deanna Herring, Tammy Yerington; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Billy was a rodeo champion with his beloved horse Sam in his younger years. He enjoyed his life being outdoors, farming, and helping others throughout his life. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren. He never knew a stranger and was a "social butterfly".

Services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may view Billy, Friday, August 14, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.