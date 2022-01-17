Clear
Billy Wayne Green Jr., 66

Billy Wayne Green Jr. 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:36 PM

Billy Wayne Green Jr. 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 21, 1955 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Betty and Billy Green Sr. He graduated from Central High School Class of 1973, and Missouri Western State University with a BS in Education. He married Mary Beth Farley on June 21, 1985. Billy was a lifelong salesman, working at Auto Body Color after College, and he was the light bulb salesman for Maintenance Engineering for over 30 years. He was a pole vaulter at Central High School and held several records. He also enjoyed playing slow pitch softball, and attending and coaching his children's sporting events. He was a member of St. Joe Bass Club, and he was a master angler. He was a Christian. Billy was preceded in death by father, Billy Wayne Green Sr. Survivors include: wife, Mary Beth Green of the home, mother, Betty Lofts, Saint Joseph, MO, four children: Jayna (Eric) Stone, St. Joseph, MO, Patrick Green, Columbia, MO, Christopher Green, Memphis, TN, and Chloe Green, Columbia, MO, three grandchildren, Levi, Lennon, & Latham, a sister, Karen Simpson, Valrico, FL, and a brother, Bruce (Stacey) Green, St. Joseph, MO.
Funeral services: 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Deacon John Nash officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home.

