Obituary

Bill W. Byous

1940-2019

Billy Wiley Byous, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born on September 16, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Donald and Edna Byous.

Bill married Jeanine Price on October 9, 1998 and celebrated 21 years together. She survives of the home.

He was a graduate of Savannah High School Class of 1958 and attended St. Joseph Junior College. Bill retired as Postmaster in Helena after more than 25 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service. He was also a member of the Helena Lions Club and served as deacon for the First Christian Church. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his two children, Kimberly and Christopher Byous on May 9, 1984, and sister, Judy Simerly.

Survivors include his wife; step-daughters, Susan McGarry (Ted), Emily Heckman (Geoff), Laura Holthaus (Scott); grandchildren, Addison and Nolan McGarry, Kendall and Maya Heckman, Cooper and Chloe Holthaus; nephew, Scott Simerly; nieces, Paula Hahn, Dawn Brogan; and mother of his children, Nancy Lee-Poole.

Farewell Services are at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, First Christian Church of St. Joseph. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church’s Royal Family Kids Camp or Jamaica Partners. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.