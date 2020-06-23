Blaine R. Clary, 3

Blaine Clary, 3, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Blaine was born on February 3, 2017 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dillon Clary and Hailey Hundley.

Survivors include her father, Dillon Clary of Wathena, Kansas

her mother, Hailey Hundley of St. Joseph, Missouri

her sister, Blaklee Clary of the home

paternal grandfather, Paul Barnes of St. Joseph, Missouri

paternal grandmother, Sharon Clary of Wathena

paternal great-grandmother, Shirley Clary of Troy, Kansas

maternal grandfather, Monte Ball of Atchison, Kansas

maternal grandmother, Jennifer Vandeloo of St. Joseph, Missouri

maternal great-grandmother, Sarah Daum of Atchison, Kansas

aunts and uncles; Kyla Lepez, Chance Barnes, Aerial Barnes, Cheyenne Ponce’ and Taylor Hundley

cousins

FUNERAL: Thursday, June 11, 2020 – 11:00 A.M.

At: New Life Church in Blair, Kansas

Visitation: 1 hour prior to the funeral at the New Life Church (10-11 am) Arrangements under the care of the Harman Rohde Funeral in Wathena. There will be no public viewing or visitation except at the New Life Church Thursday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery – Troy, Kansas