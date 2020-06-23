Blaine R. Clary, 3

Blaine Clary, 3, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Blaine was born on February 3, 2017 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dillon Clary and Hailey Hundley.
Survivors include her father, Dillon Clary of Wathena, Kansas
her mother, Hailey Hundley of St. Joseph, Missouri
her sister, Blaklee Clary of the home
paternal grandfather, Paul Barnes of St. Joseph, Missouri
paternal grandmother, Sharon Clary of Wathena
paternal great-grandmother, Shirley Clary of Troy, Kansas
maternal grandfather, Monte Ball of Atchison, Kansas
maternal grandmother, Jennifer Vandeloo of St. Joseph, Missouri
maternal great-grandmother, Sarah Daum of Atchison, Kansas
aunts and uncles; Kyla Lepez, Chance Barnes, Aerial Barnes, Cheyenne Ponce’ and Taylor Hundley
cousins
FUNERAL: Thursday, June 11, 2020 – 11:00 A.M.
At: New Life Church in Blair, Kansas
Visitation: 1 hour prior to the funeral at the New Life Church (10-11 am) Arrangements under the care of the Harman Rohde Funeral in Wathena. There will be no public viewing or visitation except at the New Life Church Thursday.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery – Troy, Kansas