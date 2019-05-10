Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Blakely Rae Jones

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com . Please send donations to Alexandra's House out of Kansas City, MO

Posted: May. 10, 2019 5:19 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Blakely's Obituary
Blakely Rae Jones earned her angel wings on Saturday May 4, 2019. She was the daughter of Caleb Jones and Kelsey Corkery of Plattsburg, MO. Additional survivors include: Sister Emery Jones. Grandparents, Kenton and Debi Jones, Brad and Amy Kidwell, Jason Corkery. Great Grandparents, Dick and Nancy Bozarth, Bob Midyett, Doyle and Peggy Buetzer, Remo and Izana Beffa, John and Darla Voth, Craig and Vicki Corkery. Great Great Grandmother, Georgia Baublit. Aunts and Uncles, Mike and Kylie Bowen, Chance and Brooke Midyett, Caleb Corkery. Cousins, Aubrey, Brenna, Brayden, and Ashlynn Bowen, Kyston, Ariya, and Braylee Midyett. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com <http://www.ruppfuneral.com>. Please send donations to Alexandra's House out of Kansas City, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
We will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Mother's Day on Sunday is looking great for any plans you have for mom.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events