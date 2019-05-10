Blakely's Obituary

Blakely Rae Jones earned her angel wings on Saturday May 4, 2019. She was the daughter of Caleb Jones and Kelsey Corkery of Plattsburg, MO. Additional survivors include: Sister Emery Jones. Grandparents, Kenton and Debi Jones, Brad and Amy Kidwell, Jason Corkery. Great Grandparents, Dick and Nancy Bozarth, Bob Midyett, Doyle and Peggy Buetzer, Remo and Izana Beffa, John and Darla Voth, Craig and Vicki Corkery. Great Great Grandmother, Georgia Baublit. Aunts and Uncles, Mike and Kylie Bowen, Chance and Brooke Midyett, Caleb Corkery. Cousins, Aubrey, Brenna, Brayden, and Ashlynn Bowen, Kyston, Ariya, and Braylee Midyett. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com <http://www.ruppfuneral.com>. Please send donations to Alexandra's House out of Kansas City, MO.