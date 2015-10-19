Clear

Blaze Aaron Saliger October 19, 2015 - October 15, 2018

The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday with a Celebration of life starting at 7:00 PM Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Blaze Aaron Saliger

October 19, 2015 - October 15, 2018

Blaze Saliger of St. Joseph, age 2, left us way to early on Monday, October 15, 2018. His fun loving spirit and love for food made everyone he came across smile. He was born October 19, 2015 in St. Joseph, MO. He leaves behind, parents, Kailie and Scott Saliger, of Saint Joseph, MO, brothers, Chance and Connor, sister, Sophia, maternal grandfather, John (Bronwyn) Brissett, maternal grandmother, Sherri (DJ) Barnes, maternal great grandparents, Harry (Susan) Brissett, paternal grandmother, Patricia "Trisha" Crockett, paternal grandfather, Robert Saliger Jr., paternal great grandfather, Robert (Judy Cringan) Saliger Sr., paternal great grandparents, Cheryl and Carl McDaniel, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
