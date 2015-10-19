Blaze Aaron Saliger
October 19, 2015 - October 15, 2018
Blaze Saliger of St. Joseph, age 2, left us way to early on Monday, October 15, 2018. His fun loving spirit and love for food made everyone he came across smile. He was born October 19, 2015 in St. Joseph, MO. He leaves behind, parents, Kailie and Scott Saliger, of Saint Joseph, MO, brothers, Chance and Connor, sister, Sophia, maternal grandfather, John (Bronwyn) Brissett, maternal grandmother, Sherri (DJ) Barnes, maternal great grandparents, Harry (Susan) Brissett, paternal grandmother, Patricia "Trisha" Crockett, paternal grandfather, Robert Saliger Jr., paternal great grandfather, Robert (Judy Cringan) Saliger Sr., paternal great grandparents, Cheryl and Carl McDaniel, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday with a Celebration of life starting at 7:00 PM Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Related Content
- Blaze Aaron Saliger October 19, 2015 - October 15, 2018
- Wilma Maxine Snyder McClurg October 19, 1930 - April 07, 2018
- Douglas Wayne Bembrick October 17, 1958 - October 3, 2018
- Farold F. Jordan October 8, 1920 - October 4, 2018
- Stephen Wayne "Rosie" Rosenbohm October 26, 1958 - October 04, 2018
- Herbert Fay Davis October 13, 1955 - October 5, 2018
- Donald William Gossett October 10, 1932 - October 10, 2018
- P.E. "Diamond" Harper October 11, 1926 - October 11, 2018
- Paula Ramsey-Kay November 5, 1968 - October 15, 2018
- Willa Rebecca (Breckenridge) Maxwell was born on October 17, 1927 and passed away on July 19, 2018.