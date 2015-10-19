Blaze Aaron Saliger

October 19, 2015 - October 15, 2018

Blaze Saliger of St. Joseph, age 2, left us way to early on Monday, October 15, 2018. His fun loving spirit and love for food made everyone he came across smile. He was born October 19, 2015 in St. Joseph, MO. He leaves behind, parents, Kailie and Scott Saliger, of Saint Joseph, MO, brothers, Chance and Connor, sister, Sophia, maternal grandfather, John (Bronwyn) Brissett, maternal grandmother, Sherri (DJ) Barnes, maternal great grandparents, Harry (Susan) Brissett, paternal grandmother, Patricia "Trisha" Crockett, paternal grandfather, Robert Saliger Jr., paternal great grandfather, Robert (Judy Cringan) Saliger Sr., paternal great grandparents, Cheryl and Carl McDaniel, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday with a Celebration of life starting at 7:00 PM Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home.