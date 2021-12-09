Blaze Eldridge Montemayor 48, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away Saturday December 4, 2021 in Kansas City. He was born May 2, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri, lived in Bergman AR, and Springfield, MO. He graduated from Benton High School Class of 1991. He worked at Auto Zone Parts Hub as a Parts Picker. Blaze loved watching professional wrestling, collecting comic books, super heroes, Deadpool was his favorite. He also loved going to the movies, listening to music, his favorites were Guns N' Roses, ICP and Weird Al. Halloween was his favorite holiday. He was an absolute child at heart, who loved card games and spicy food, and loved Chinese food. He will be missed by his family and friends. Blaze was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Montemayor Sr. Survivors include his mother, Elona (Dale Campbell) Bernard, sisters, Maria (Richard) Rodrick, Angelina (Bryan) Chittum, and Alexandria (Paul) Bernard, brothers, Jesse (Tish) Montemayor Jr., and Jack (Sylvia) Bernard, nephews, Kanyon Montemayor, Eric Bennett Anden Moennig, Kaulen Mueller, and Easton Chittum, nieces: Kianna Montemayor, Rachael Bennett, Vanessa Moennig,, Ivy Chittum, Breya Chittum, and Gabrielle Mueller. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 pm on Saturday, with memorial services and celebration of Blazes life starting at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Church at the Gate, 1305 SE 85th Road, Easton, MO. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com