Bob Joel Branson (aka Sony), 65

Bob Joel Branson (aka Sony), 65 of St. Joseph passed away Nov. 13th after a courageous battle with cancer.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:29 AM

Bob was born September 19, 1956, in Portsmouth, VA. to M.F. (Sonny) Branson and Jacquelyn R. (Handy) Branson.

He was lead carpenter for Clark & Thomas Construction for the last 33 years.

Bob enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and fishing. He was an avid sports fan with KU, KC Chiefs, and Nascar, being his number ones!

He also made sure his stray cats, squirrels, and hummingbirds had plenty to eat.

Bob is survived by his wife Carrie (Miller) Branson; son Taylor R. Branson of the home; daughters Ashley Pearce (Gabe Holmes) and Hailey Pearce; grandchildren, Kaley, Liam, Adalyn, Brantley, Jacelynn, Kyler, and future granddaughter Saylor Ann.

He is also survived by mother Jacquelyn Duty; sisters, Sheree McCrea, Shawn (Randy)Stanton, Pam Branson, and Jessica Peltier; aunt Kara Wineinger, six nephews, three nieces, numerous cousins which include Cregg and Nancy Handy, Auburn, WA whom he considered as a brother and sister.

Bob was preceded in death by sister Kristine Cregut; brother-in-law Danny Cregut; and niece Tara Ontiveros; grandparents Joel and Violet Branson; Mildred and Harold Rupp; and Willard Handy.

Per Bob's request he has been cremated, there will be no services. He only wanted a Celebration of Life with close family and friends next spring.

We will miss our Lord of Lords, King of Kings!

Memorial contributions may be made to your local Animal Shelter.

Online guestbook and obituary at www. Heaton Bowman Smith. com

