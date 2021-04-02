Clear
Bob McMurray, 83

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 1:32 PM

Bob McMurray, 83, St. Joseph, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
He was born October 4, 1937 to Walter and Eliza (Salyer) McMurray in Hilton, VA.
For 32 years, Bob worked at Affiliated Foods. His greatest joy was spending time with his granddaughters. Bob also enjoyed Nascar, wrestling and the Chiefs.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann (Estes) McMurray; parents and siblings.
Survivors include his sons Shawn (Joan) and Tim (Donna) McMurray; granddaughters, Devin McMurray and Kelcey Willis (Michael); great-grandson, Asher Willis; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

