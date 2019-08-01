Bob McVey July 27, 1952 - July 30, 2019

WATHENA, KS - Bob McVey, 67, of Wathena, Kansas died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at a St. Joseph, Missouri hospital.

Bob was born on May 27, 1952 in Wathena, Kansas to Jesse and Anna (Hartman) McVey. He was a lifelong resident of Wathena and worked as a over the road truck driver. Bob had worked for Carnation, Pony Express Warehousing and retired from BMS in 2008. Bob had many passions; coon hunting, fishing, hill climbing, and motorcycle riding. He won numerous trophies for coon hunting, fishing and hill climbing.

He married Rena Gibson on September 19, 1970 in Highland, Kansas. She survives of the home. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, infant son in 1974, infant daughter in 1998, brother, Larry McVey and a sister, Pamela Davis, and by his brother-in-law Bob Wisler.

Additional survivors include his children; Reggie Butts (Randall), Mandy Lundy (Rick), B.J. McVey (Sheryl) all of Wathena.

Siblings; Norma Wisler, Clinton McVey (JoAnn), Ruth Gabriel (Mike), Phyllis Poirier (Ed) all of Wathena, Jerry McVey of St. Joseph, Missouri;

9 Grandchildren: Regan, Rayme, Chandler, Graden, Charlie, Jaycee, Amya, Carsyn and Callon. Close friends who are like family Jerry and Mary Beth Hawkins, and daughters Bree and Kallie Hawkins. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

FUNERAL: Saturday, August 3, 2019 – 11:00 A.M.

At: First Baptist Church in Wathena

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena

Visitation: family will receive friends Friday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde funeral home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials to the Bob McVey Fund c/o the funeral home.