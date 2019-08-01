Clear

Bob McVey July 27, 1952 - July 30, 2019

FUNERAL: Saturday, August 3, 2019 – 11:00 A.M. At: First Baptist Church in Wathena Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena Visitation: family will receive friends Friday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde funeral home. Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials to the Bob McVey Fund c/o the funeral home.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 7:39 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

WATHENA, KS - Bob McVey, 67, of Wathena, Kansas died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at a St. Joseph, Missouri hospital.

Bob was born on May 27, 1952 in Wathena, Kansas to Jesse and Anna (Hartman) McVey. He was a lifelong resident of Wathena and worked as a over the road truck driver. Bob had worked for Carnation, Pony Express Warehousing and retired from BMS in 2008. Bob had many passions; coon hunting, fishing, hill climbing, and motorcycle riding. He won numerous trophies for coon hunting, fishing and hill climbing.

He married Rena Gibson on September 19, 1970 in Highland, Kansas. She survives of the home. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, infant son in 1974, infant daughter in 1998, brother, Larry McVey and a sister, Pamela Davis, and by his brother-in-law Bob Wisler.

Additional survivors include his children; Reggie Butts (Randall), Mandy Lundy (Rick), B.J. McVey (Sheryl) all of Wathena.

Siblings; Norma Wisler, Clinton McVey (JoAnn), Ruth Gabriel (Mike), Phyllis Poirier (Ed) all of Wathena, Jerry McVey of St. Joseph, Missouri;

9 Grandchildren: Regan, Rayme, Chandler, Graden, Charlie, Jaycee, Amya, Carsyn and Callon. Close friends who are like family Jerry and Mary Beth Hawkins, and daughters Bree and Kallie Hawkins. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

FUNERAL: Saturday, August 3, 2019 – 11:00 A.M.
At: First Baptist Church in Wathena
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena
Visitation: family will receive friends Friday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde funeral home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials to the Bob McVey Fund c/o the funeral home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area Viewing Area through Saturday morning as we're expecting rounds of moderate to heavy rain over the next 48 hours. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches will be possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events