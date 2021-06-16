Clear
Bob Nichols, 80

Bob Nichols, 80, of St. Joseph, went to be with his Lord and Savior May 25, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:39 PM

He was preceded in death by: parents, Richard B. & Maxine Nichols, brother, Richard E. Nichols, and daughter, Cammie Nichols.

He is survived by: The Love of his Life, Beverly, of the home, daughter, Kimberly Wegley (Rick) of Raytown MO., stepsons, Mike, (Carri)and Ronnie (Tracy) Ishmael, niece, Nancy Dicarlo, eight grand-children, and six great-grand children.

He was with Safeway Grocery Stores for 27 years, and Circle K, Everyday, and Meiners Market C-Stores for some 30 years. Bob was a member of the Blue Lodge, St. Joseph #78 AF & AM, the Moila Shrine Temple, Director of the Ole Tymers Unit for several years and known as "Claude Hopper" with the Moila Shrine Clown Unit. He was a previous member of Independence MO Christian Church for several years, where he served as Deacon, Elder, & church Moderator. He was a current member of Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Bob enjoyed his Loving Wife, Family & Friends. He loved his Lord and Savior and this Great Country we live in. He always hoped & prayed that some day Mankind would be able to "get-along"!

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Wyatt Park Christian Church at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, MO. with family present from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Lineville, IA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church or Moila Shine Temple.

