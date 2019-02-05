Bob R. Reichel February 29, 1928 - February 5, 2019

Bob R. Reichel

1928-2019

Bob R. Reichel, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born February 29, 1928 to Walter and Erma (Gorman) Reichel in Centralia, Illinois.

Bob married Dolores L. Martin from Larned, Kansas. They celebrated 71 years of marriage and raised three children.

He served his community where he was a 50-year member of Charity Lodge, A.F. and A.M., 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Moila Shrine, Advisory Board Member of the Salvation Army and St Joseph Parks and Recreation.

Bob was employed by Santa Fe Transportation, Byers Transportation, and retired as co-owner of Brown Transfer and Storage. He also opened the first antique mall in St. Joseph.

Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, traveling, golfing and playing cards with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and step-father, Dick Abernathy.

Survivors include his wife, Dolores; children, Mark Reichel, St. Joseph, Missouri, Robin Baum (Douglas), Denton, Texas, Jill Kiehl (Tim), Anacortes, Washington; five grandchildren, Justin Kiehl (Nicole), Sarah Baldwin (Josh), Chelsea Reichel, Tracy Graham (Chris), Jenny Baum; seven great-grandchildren, Bailey, Parker, Ally, Autumn, Maverick, Levi, and Hannah.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Missions.