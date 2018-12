Bobbie Babcock February 10, 1942 - December 21, 2018

Bobbie Babcock, 76, of Stewartsville, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 21, 2018.

She married her husband of 60 years, Bill Babcock, Sr. on March 22, 1959 in St. Joseph, and he survives. Also surviving are their three children, Terry Robertson (Les), Bill Babcock, Jr. (Sherri), and Jim Babcock (Merry Beth); seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Patty Ueligger (Lloyd), Becky Hickok; and a brother Joe Ketchum (Donna); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bobbie was a member of Freeman Chapel, and prior to retirement had driven a school bus for the Maysville School District. She loved her dog Penny and will be missed by all who knew her.

Bobbie was cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be at a later date.