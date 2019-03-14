Bobbie Lou Dunlap July 11, 1931 - March 14, 2019

Bobbie Lou Dunlap, 87, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at a Gower, MO health care facility. She was born July 11, 1931 in Warrensburg, MO, daughter of Anna and Robert King. She attended Faucett High School, transferring to Rushville High School her senior year and graduated in 1949. She later attended Platt Gard Business College, studying shorthand. She enjoyed decorating, especially in her home and church, traveling, antiques and flowers, and gardening. Bobbie was a longtime member of Faucett Baptist Church. She loved her church, had a heart for missions, and spent many years teaching Sunday School and Bible School. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Mary Geane Long. Survivors include: husband, James "Gene" E. Dunlap of Faucett, son, Robert E. Dunlap of Oregon, MO, daughter, Sandy (Ray) Prescher of Agency, MO, son, John (Becky) Dunlap of Agency, MO, grandchildren, Seth Dunlap, Cyrus (Callie Merritt) Dunlap, Ezra (Haleigh) Prescher, Ethan Prescher, Micah (Amber) Dunlap, Mariah (Josh Stout) Dunlap, great grandchildren, Lexi, Finley, and Indiana Dunlap, and Rhys Prescher. Funeral Services will be 2:30 pm Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Faucett Baptist Church, Pastor Randy Wade officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Faucett Baptist Church. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Faucett Baptist Church. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.