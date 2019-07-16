Clear
Bobby Dean Lee, 57, of Denton, Kansas

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 2:21 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Denton, Kansas Bobby Dean Lee, 57, of Denton, Kansas passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home.

Bobby was born on May 30, 1962 in Atchison, Kansas to Joe & Wanda (Canterberry) Lee.

He was a construction worker. Bobby was an avid fisherman, mushroom hunter & a regular outdoors man.

Bobby married Darlene Miller on November 14, 1992 in Huron, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lee.

Survivors; wife Darlene Lee, Denton, Kansas.
Children, Rachel Moody, (Richey)
Zachary Lee (Katylin)
Jacob Lee
Grandchildren, Daveion Norman & Benitt Lee
Mother, Wanda Lee
Brothers, Danny, Gary & David Lee
Sisters, Sandy & Kay Lee
Nieces & nephews

Bobby wishes were to be cremated with memorial services at a later date.
Memorials: Bobby Dean Lee Memorial Fund.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
