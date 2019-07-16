Denton, Kansas Bobby Dean Lee, 57, of Denton, Kansas passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home.

Bobby was born on May 30, 1962 in Atchison, Kansas to Joe & Wanda (Canterberry) Lee.

He was a construction worker. Bobby was an avid fisherman, mushroom hunter & a regular outdoors man.

Bobby married Darlene Miller on November 14, 1992 in Huron, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lee.

Survivors; wife Darlene Lee, Denton, Kansas.

Children, Rachel Moody, (Richey)

Zachary Lee (Katylin)

Jacob Lee

Grandchildren, Daveion Norman & Benitt Lee

Mother, Wanda Lee

Brothers, Danny, Gary & David Lee

Sisters, Sandy & Kay Lee

Nieces & nephews

Bobby wishes were to be cremated with memorial services at a later date.

Memorials: Bobby Dean Lee Memorial Fund.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

