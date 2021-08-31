Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bobby Jane Karle, 64

Bobby Jane Karle, 64, Cameron, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:11 AM

Bobby Jane Karle, 64, Cameron, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021.
She was born January 14, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John and Helyn (Reavis) Karle.
Against the odds, Janie led a full and happy life. She loved her family enjoying many happy adventures with them.
She was active in the Special Olympics, especially bowling. As a young girl she loved riding dirt bikes with her brother John, swimming, and vacations.
Janie moved to Cameron Group Care when she was 32 years old. She made many friends and loved making others smile and laugh. She also loved her time at Cameron Development Center. Janie leaves behind love, laughter, smiles, and many happy memories. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John M. Karle, Jr.; sister, Janet Karle; grandmother, Carrie Reavis.
Survivors include sister, Ronnie Beaver (Bob); nephews, John Truesdale (Cindy), Courtney Truesdale; great-nephews, Joel Truesdale (Kelsey), Billy Truesdale; great-niece, Maggie Truesdale.
Farewell Services 6:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Cameron Development Center, Special Olympics or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories