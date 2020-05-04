Bobby Joe Lawton 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born June 9, 1949 in Kansas City, MO, son of the late Mary and Harry Lawton. He was an Iron and Steel Worker. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers, Forrest and Elmer Lawton. Survivors include son, Charles Lawton, daughters, Lori Ann Lawton, and Chastity Marie Reitel, and friend, Raymond Groce. Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be conducted on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the Memorial Park Cemetery KC, KS, Viewing and register book available Friday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Rupp Funeral Home.