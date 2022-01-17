Bobby Joe Leslie, 74

Bobby Joe Leslie went to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Bobby was born on April 16, 1947 to the late Adelia and Shirley Gene Leslie. He attended DeKalb High School. In his adult life, Bobby enjoyed being with his family, and always bringing something for them when he came to visit. He enjoyed chocolate shakes, walking his friend's dog, and playing card games. He knew every street in St. Joe, and drove around everyday in his little black Ranger. He never forgot a birthday or anniversary. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Lloyd Leslie and Roy Dewayne Gullick, sister, Adelia "June" Stagner, and step father, Russell Gullick. He is survived by brothers, Russell (Dixie) Leslie, Gene (Norma) Leslie, Albert (Jane) Leslie, Frank (Sharon) Leslie, and Ralph (Vickie) Gullick, sisters, Mary Pitts, Erma Richie, and Eva (Dean) Thompson, sister in law, Charlene Leslie, brother in law, Dale Stagner. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, whom he loved so much. A Celebration of Life will be held at a late date. Bobby Jo has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.