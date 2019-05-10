Bobby Joe Wiseman, 79, of St. Joseph, MO, died Monday May 6, 2019. Bobby was born September 6, 1939, in Sikeston, MO, to Henry B. and Eva G. (Carter) Wiseman.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. Prior to retirement he had worked for several police departments in the area.

He is survived by six children; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Margie (Wiseman) Glasgow.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Bobby will be interred at Leavenworth National Cemetery.