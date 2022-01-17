Bobby Lee Smith Jr., 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born December 26, 1982 in St. Joseph, son of Cecilia (Perkins) and Ronald Smith. He graduated from Elwood High School. Bobby worked as a cook in several area restaurants. He enjoyed scrapping. Bobby was always there when someone needed help and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Bobby is survived by his father, Ronald Smith of Elwood, mother, Cecilia Davis of Michigan, fiancée Stephanie Blanchard of the home, children, Carmelisa "CJ" Smith of St Joseph, Travis (Bryanna) White of Troy, KS, Katelynn White of St. Joseph, Autumn Banks of Lincoln, NE, brothers, Howard Smith of Elwood, KS, Donnie Ray (Tiffany) Smith of Troy, KS, step-brother, Zachary (Jamie) Barnes of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Draven, Zayden, Shawn Jr., Jaxon, Liam, Selena, Mateo, and Timberlynn, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Smith has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 12:00 noon Monday, December 20, 2021 at Elwood Community Center.
