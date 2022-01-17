Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bobby Lee Smith Jr., 38

Bobby Lee Smith Jr., 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:28 PM

Bobby Lee Smith Jr., 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born December 26, 1982 in St. Joseph, son of Cecilia (Perkins) and Ronald Smith. He graduated from Elwood High School. Bobby worked as a cook in several area restaurants. He enjoyed scrapping. Bobby was always there when someone needed help and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Bobby is survived by his father, Ronald Smith of Elwood, mother, Cecilia Davis of Michigan, fiancée Stephanie Blanchard of the home, children, Carmelisa "CJ" Smith of St Joseph, Travis (Bryanna) White of Troy, KS, Katelynn White of St. Joseph, Autumn Banks of Lincoln, NE, brothers, Howard Smith of Elwood, KS, Donnie Ray (Tiffany) Smith of Troy, KS, step-brother, Zachary (Jamie) Barnes of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Draven, Zayden, Shawn Jr., Jaxon, Liam, Selena, Mateo, and Timberlynn, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Smith has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 12:00 noon Monday, December 20, 2021 at Elwood Community Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories