Clear
BREAKING NEWS Chiefs returning to St. Joseph for training camp Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bobby Lee Williams I, 77

Visitation: Saturday, February 15th, 2020 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, MO 64485. ■ Service: Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 2:00 PM @ Green Valley Baptist Church. 3110 Cook Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 8:46 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Bobby Lee Williams I, 77, of Savannah, MO, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born January 11, 1943 in Tennessee to John and Marie (Madewell) Williams. He married Dorothy O’Banion on June 9, 1985 and survives of the home.

Bobby loved his Lord and family. He was never angry and easy going. He owned and operated Heritage Guttering and Heartland Guttering. He was a Rumnichal Gypsy by birth.

He is survived by his wife, sons, Bobby II and Jena Williams of Savannah, Darren Garrett of St. Joseph; daughters, Kimberly Kaiser of St. Louis and Kylee and Torriana Williams of the home; brothers, John (Betty) Williams of Franklin, OH, and Jim Williams of Hudson, NY; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sons, Jeremy and Eric Williams.

\Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at 2:00pm at Green Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph. Memorials are suggested to Green Valley Baptist Church. Breit-Hawkins Funeral, Savannah Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 0°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 2°
Savannah
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 0°
Cameron
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: -3°
Fairfax
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 1°
Sunny skies will try to warm up our Friday but with the area of high pressure in place it will be hard to warm up into the lower 30s . A warm up will head our way as we go into the weekend we will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories