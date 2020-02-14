Bobby Lee Williams I, 77, of Savannah, MO, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born January 11, 1943 in Tennessee to John and Marie (Madewell) Williams. He married Dorothy O’Banion on June 9, 1985 and survives of the home.

Bobby loved his Lord and family. He was never angry and easy going. He owned and operated Heritage Guttering and Heartland Guttering. He was a Rumnichal Gypsy by birth.

He is survived by his wife, sons, Bobby II and Jena Williams of Savannah, Darren Garrett of St. Joseph; daughters, Kimberly Kaiser of St. Louis and Kylee and Torriana Williams of the home; brothers, John (Betty) Williams of Franklin, OH, and Jim Williams of Hudson, NY; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sons, Jeremy and Eric Williams.

\Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at 2:00pm at Green Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph. Memorials are suggested to Green Valley Baptist Church. Breit-Hawkins Funeral, Savannah Home is in charge of local arrangements.