Obituary

Bonita Cheryl (Butcher) Patterson

1947-2019

Bonita Cheryl (Butcher) Patterson, 71, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.

She was born July 29, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO.

Bonnie, as she was called by many, graduated from Kansas University; where she met her husband, Charles Elliot Patterson. Bonnie and Charles were soul mates and married for nearly fifty years.

She worked for decades as a senior leader in regulatory affairs holding diverse roles at major corporations across multiple states and was respected and adored by her colleagues.

Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother and work colleague. She was an avid reader and movie aficionado, loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. Bonnie also loved a good laugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Stella (Briscoe) Butcher and sister, Joan Butcher.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Patterson; children, Derek Patterson (Tanya Holland), Brian Patterson (Christina Villarreal); grandchild, Lucia Patterson; siblings, John Butcher, Judy Krumme, Kathy Scroggins; nephews, Troy Gilchrist, Sidney Butcher, Zachary (Tyler) Owens; nieces, Jocelyn Lane, Amber Melendez; cousins, in-laws and many friends.

Farewell Services Saturday, 1:00 P.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory and Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, in St. Joseph, MO. The family will gather with friends Friday, 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Black Girls Code – www.blackgirlscode.com. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.