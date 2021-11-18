Bonita Grace Pryor, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Savannah, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021.

On April 20, 1935 she was born to Murlen and Edna (Edwards) Bauman in Rosendale, Missouri.

She married Bob Pryor on January 17, 1953. He survives of the home.

Bonita owned and operated with her husband, Bob & Bonnie’s Café and Bob’s Phillips 66. She later worked as a switchboard operator for GTE. Following that, she started her job in the mailroom at Tootle-Enright National Bank, which later became American National Bank. She eventually retired after 40 years as Vice President in charge of retail operations. Following her retirement she worked at First Mid-America Investment.

Bonita was a member of the Word of Life Church and attended faithfully until her health failed. Bonita was a wonderful cook and hostess and you never turned down an invitation to Sunday dinner. She enjoyed spending time at their lake home, where they made life-long friends. Boating and water activities were always a favorite. She enjoyed luncheons with her retired bank girls, as well as playing Bridge, Pitch, and a mean game of Monopoly with her great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Berniece Eckles.

Survivors include her husband; children, Terry “T” Pryor (Susan), Tracy Saverino (Todd); granddaughter, Morgan Schnurr (Michael); great-grandchildren, Hadley and Charlie Schnurr; brother, Leonard Bauman; step-granddaughter, Jessie Mead; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Fillmore Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease or a charity of the donor’s choice.