Bonnie A. Orcutt, 72

Bonnie A. Orcutt, 72, of Savannah, died October 3, 2021.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:29 PM

Bonnie A. Orcutt, 72, of Savannah, died October 3, 2021. Bonnie was born January 16, 1949, in Odebolt, Iowa to Bernard and Darlene Bird.

Prior to retirement she was a processor for INS - Immigration and Nationalization Service. Bonnie was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and was most proud of her 10 years of volunteer service at Mosaic Hospital.

Bonnie married Ronald J. Orcutt on October 24, 2003; and he survives. Also surviving are step- children Susan Cox (Mark), David Orcutt (Amy), Lori Rosebrough; grandchildren, Jon Cox, Jeff Cox, Elly Orcutt, Christopher Rosebrough, Harry Orcutt, Madeline Rosebrough, Joey Orcutt, Claire Orcutt, Olivia Rosebrough, Sam Orcutt; one great-granddaughter Harper Cox; a brother John; two sisters Marian, Kathleen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bonnie assisted with projects at St. Rose of Lima. She enjoyed many travel with her husband, step-children, and grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:00 am, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Savannah, MO. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph. Visitation will be Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, where the Rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm.

