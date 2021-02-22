Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD in discussion with American Family as site of future high school Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bonnie Carol (Pitts) Wickham, 83

Bonnie Carol (Pitts) Wickham, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was born on July 17,1937 and passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19. She was 83 years old.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:28 PM

Bonnie Carol (Pitts) Wickham, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was born on July 17,1937 and passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19. She was 83 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Ruth (Kuhnert) Pitts Berkshire and her sister Clara Eiman. Bonnie is survived by her three children, Janell (Jerry) Templeton of League City, TX, Brad (Brenda) Wickham of St. Joseph, MO, Michelle (Allan) Legault of Beaumont, TX, brother Jim Pitts (Joan) of DeKalb, MO and sister Geraldine Gillett of St. Joseph. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Upon graduating from Benton High School, she attended Platt Gard Business College on a scholarship. Bonnie was a stay-at-home mother raising her family for many years. In 1982 she went to work at St. Joseph Convention & Business Bureau until her retirement in 2005.

Memorial contributions may be made to Huffman United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Saturday, February 20,2021 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 54°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories