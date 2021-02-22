Bonnie Carol (Pitts) Wickham, 83

Bonnie Carol (Pitts) Wickham, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was born on July 17,1937 and passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19. She was 83 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Ruth (Kuhnert) Pitts Berkshire and her sister Clara Eiman. Bonnie is survived by her three children, Janell (Jerry) Templeton of League City, TX, Brad (Brenda) Wickham of St. Joseph, MO, Michelle (Allan) Legault of Beaumont, TX, brother Jim Pitts (Joan) of DeKalb, MO and sister Geraldine Gillett of St. Joseph. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Upon graduating from Benton High School, she attended Platt Gard Business College on a scholarship. Bonnie was a stay-at-home mother raising her family for many years. In 1982 she went to work at St. Joseph Convention & Business Bureau until her retirement in 2005.

Memorial contributions may be made to Huffman United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Saturday, February 20,2021 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.